Eichel scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Eichel got the Golden Knights back within one late in the third period, but the comeback effort fell short. The 29-year-old had been limited to two assists over five games since his turn with the gold-medal-winning Team USA Olympic squad. The center is up to 22 goals, 71 points, 204 shots on net, 32 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 56 appearances. His goal Sunday was his first shorthanded point of the campaign.