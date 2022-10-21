Eichel scored a pair of goals and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Eichel scored two of the Golden Knights' four goals in tone-setting first period. This was his second multi-point effort of the season. The 25-year-old has three tallies, two helpers, a plus-4 rating and 14 shots on goal through five contests. He's looking strong, and more importantly healthy, while centering Vegas' top line.