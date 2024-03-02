Watch Now:

Coach Bruce Cassidy told Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News on Saturday that he hopes to have Eichel (knee) back in the lineup Monday against Columbus.

Eichel will miss his 19th consecutive contest Saturday against the Sabres. The 27-year-old forward has racked up 19 goals, 44 points, 173 shots on net and 40 blocked shots over 42 appearances this season.

More News