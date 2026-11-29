Eichel notched three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

Vegas' power play struck three times in total, with Eichel helping to set up man-advantage tallies by Victor Olofsson in the first period and Tomas Hertl in the third before he also had a hand in William Karlsson's empty netter. Eichel has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven straight games and 11 of the last 12, racking up five goals and 17 points over that latter stretch with three goals and eight assists coming on the power play.