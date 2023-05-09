Eichel scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists, went plus-3, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Eichel set up both of Jonathan Marchessault's first-period tallies before scoring a goal of his own in the second. This was Eichel's third multi-point effort of the playoffs, and he's up to five goals and five assists through eight appearances. The center has added 30 shots on net, 14 hits, 11 blocks and a plus-2 rating, so he's adjusted pretty well in his first taste of postseason action.