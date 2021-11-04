Eichel (neck) was traded to the Golden Knights to Buffalo in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. In addition to Eichel, Vegas will also receive a 2023 third-round pick, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

With the deal finally done, Eichel should be expected to undergo neck surgery soon, so fantasy players still shouldn't be expecting him back on the ice in the short term. Still, the 25-year-old center racked up 18 points in 21 games last year and figures to offer point-per-game production once given the all-clear. Once healthy, Eichel figures to immediately take the first-line center role in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.