Eichel (lower body) will travel with the Golden Knights to Seattle ahead of Thursday's game against the Kraken, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Eichel's availability for the contest hasn't been determined, but the door is at least being kept open for his potential return. He missed Vegas' last two games because of the injury. Through 66 appearances in 2022-23, Eichel has 27 goals and 65 points.