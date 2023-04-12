Eichel (lower body) will travel with the Golden Knights to Seattle ahead of Thursday's game against the Kraken, per Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Eichel's availability for the contest hasn't been determined, but the door is at least being kept open for his potential return. He missed Vegas' last two games because of the injury. Through 66 appearances in 2022-23, Eichel has 27 goals and 65 points.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Ups point streak to eight games•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Provides assist in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Extends streak with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Point streak at five games•