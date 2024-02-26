Eichel (knee) joined the Golden Knights for their five-game road trip but may not play during the trip, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports Monday.

Eichel is still skating on his own and has yet to be cleared to practice with the team, so he shouldn't be expected to play in the short term. Still, the 27-year-old center making the trip is certainly a good sign that he will be back sooner rather than later. Until then, William Karlsson is poised to feature as the first-line center, while Chandler Stephenson will also handle significant minutes.