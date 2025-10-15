Eichel recorded two goals on seven shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Eichel recorded a season-high mark in shots and found the back of the net for the third and fourth time this season. He opened his tally with a backhander at the 10:00 mark of the second period and later added the game-winning goal with a wrister at the 6:38 mark of the final frame. Eichel is enjoying a blistering start to the season with points in each of his first four outings, tallying four goals and five assists already.