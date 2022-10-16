Eichel provided a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Eichel had the secondary helper on goals by Reilly Smith (on the power play) and Shea Theodore in the second period. This was Eichel's first multi-point effort of the year, though it's safe to assume it won't be his last. The 25-year-old center has a goal, two assists, 11 shots on net, a plus-2 rating three blocked shots in three contests.