Eichel notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

It's the fourth straight multi-point performance for Eichel, who helped set up two Mark Stone tallies in the OT win. Eichel is steaming toward the first 100-point campaign of his career if he can stay healthy, and through 30 games he's produced 12 goals and 40 points. Curiously he's still looking for his first power-play tally if 2025-26, but he's hardly been invisible with the man advantage, collecting 15 assists -- second in the NHL to Mikko Rantanen's 17 power-play helpers.