Eichel recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Jets. He also added four shots on goal.

Eichel helped set up Brett Howden's first-period equalizer before contributing to Tomas Hertl's controversial power-play goal in the second. The center remained heavily involved offensively, generating four shots and providing the playmaking needed to keep Vegas competitive. His established role as the Golden Knights' primary offensive catalyst continues to support elite fantasy value, particularly in formats that reward assists and shot volume. He has cracked the scoresheet in eight of the Golden Knights' last nine games, tallying 11 points (two goals, nine assists) over that stretch.