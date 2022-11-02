Eichel scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring for the Golden Knights, snapping a shot past Charlie Lindgren from the top of the faceoff circle late in the first period, before he set up Shea Theodore for the winner 95 seconds into OT. Eichel has set a fast scoring pace to begin his first full season with Vegas, racking up five goals and 12 points through 11 games as he attempts to regain the pre-injury form he flashed with the Sabres a few years ago.