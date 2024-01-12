Eichel scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Eichel has a pair of multi-point efforts over the last three games. He opened the scoring in the third period Thursday before helping out on the game-winner in overtime. The 27-year-old center is up to 19 goals, 44 points (14 on the power play), 173 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 42 appearances.