Eichel notched two power-play assists in Friday's 4-2 win over Utah.
Eichel has been one of the most productive playmakers in the league this season, and he was at his best with the man advantage in this one, setting up both of Tomas Hertl's power-play tallies in the second and third periods, respectively. Eichel is riding a five-game point streak, recording two goals and nine assists in that stretch. His 22 assists rank second in the league behind Nathan MacKinnon's 26.
