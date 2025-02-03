Eichel netted two goals on the four shots he took in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Eichel's first of two tallies came late in the first period on the Vegas power play. He's been one of the best playmakers in the NHL this season but with two goals on Sunday, he has lit the lamp seven times across his last seven games. The 28-year-old center is up to 18 goals, 48 assists, a plus-26 rating and 161 shots on net through 52 appearances this season. Eichel is tied for seventh in the league with 66 points. The center is just two points away from matching his season total of 68 points in 63 appearances from a season ago. Eichel has a real chance to shatter his career-best of 82 points and should continue to be an elite option in fantasy while headlining the Golden Knights' top line and power play.