Eichel (lower body) is set to miss Saturday's game against Colorado.

Eichel also missed Vegas' previous four games. He has 12 goals and 41 points in 31 outings this year. Alexander Holtz is projected to serve on the second line Saturday, but he might lose his spot in the lineup once Eichel is ready to return.

