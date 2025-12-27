Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel (lower body) is set to miss Saturday's game against Colorado.
Eichel also missed Vegas' previous four games. He has 12 goals and 41 points in 31 outings this year. Alexander Holtz is projected to serve on the second line Saturday, but he might lose his spot in the lineup once Eichel is ready to return.
