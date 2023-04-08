Eichel (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't play Saturday against Dallas.

Eichel's next chance to play will be Tuesday against Seattle. The 26-year-old forward has compiled 27 goals, 65 points and 221 shots on net in 66 contests this campaign. William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson could be poised for increased roles during Eichel's absence.