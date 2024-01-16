Eichel had surgery Tuesday to address and lower-body injury and will be week-to-week.
While the Knights didn't provide any specifics regarding the nature of Eichel's injury, he probably should be expected to miss out until early February between the All-Star break and the Vegas bye week which runs Dec. 28-Feb 5. That would mark only six more missed games, though everything is speculative at this point given the lack of information from the team. For now, Chandler Stephenson figures to fill the first-line center role.
