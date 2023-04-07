Eichel notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Eichel set up Nicolas Roy's first-period tally. It's now an eight-game point streak for Eichel, who has a goal and 10 assists in that span. While he's not finishing his own chances, he's still making an impact as the Golden Knights position themselves to win the Pacific Division. The center has 27 tallies, 38 helpers, 65 points, 221 shots on net, 58 hits, 55 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating through 66 appearances.