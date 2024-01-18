Eichel, who was previously reported as having undergone a lower-body procedure Tuesday, had knee surgery and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton on Thursday.

Eichel is one of the Golden Knights' top forwards with 19 goals and 44 points in 42 outings in 2023-24. With Eichel and William Karlsson (lower body) out, Chandler Stephenson is expected to serve as the Golden Knights' top center. Eichel should regain that first-line role once he's recovered from his knee injury.