Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Will travel with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel (lower body) will join the Golden Knights on their three-game road trip, which begins Friday in St. Louis, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear yet if Eichel will play, but it's a positive sign that he'll travel. He missed his seventh consecutive game Wednesday versus the Predators. After Friday, the Golden Knights visit the Blackhawks on Sunday and the Jets on Tuesday.
