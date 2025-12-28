default-cbs-image
Eichel (lower body) won't play against Minnesota on Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Eichel will miss his sixth consecutive game, and it's unclear if he will return before Vegas begins a three-game road trip against St. Louis on Friday. He has accounted for 12 goals, 41 points and 117 shots on net in 31 appearances this season.

