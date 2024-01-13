Eichel (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus Calgary.
Eichel is still being evaluated to determine a timeline for his return. He has compiled 19 goals, 44 points, 173 shots on net and 40 blocked shots through 42 games this season. Chandler Stephenson is projected to center the top line in Saturday's contest.
