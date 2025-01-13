Share Video

Eichel (illness) will not be available Sunday versus the Wild.

Eichel will miss his first game of the campaign Sunday. Nicolas Roy (upper body), who was activated from injured reserve Sunday, will replace Eichel in the lineup. William Karlsson and Tomas Hertl will center the Golden Knights' top two lines. Eichel's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Nashville.

