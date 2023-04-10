Eichel (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Seattle, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Eichel, who also sat out Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas, didn't participate in Monday's practice. His availability for Thursday's regular-season final versus the Kraken is unclear at this time. Eichel is considered day-to-day.
