Eichel (upper body) isn't available Saturday versus Nashville.
Eichel is set to miss his third consecutive game. He has 27 goals and 93 points in 76 outings in 2024-25. Eichel's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in Calgary.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Remains out for Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Six-game, 13-point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Deals helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Hits 90-point mark with hat trick•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Nets game-winner Sunday•