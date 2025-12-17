Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Devils, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Eichel left Tuesday's practice early due to his illness, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. He's considered day-to-day, and his next opportunity to suit up will be Saturday in Calgary. Reilly Smith and Alexander Holtz are candidates to enter the lineup in Eichel's absence.
