Hallum scored twice in AHL Henderson's 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Hallum has done fine in his first AHL campaign, earning five goals and nine assists over 25 appearances. This was his first career two-goal game for the Silver Knights. Hallum was a third-round pick in 2020 and signed a two-year entry-level contract in April after a three-year career with the University of Michigan. He's actually shown better offense as a professional than he did in college, but it's likely to be a few years before he's in regular competition for call-ups to the NHL.