Hallum was drafted 91st overall by the Golden Knights at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

A pure speedster who is one of the fastest skaters in the entire draft class, Hallum has spent the past two seasons playing high school hockey in his native Minnesota. There's legitimate concerns regarding Hallum's overall offensive arsenal but any player with his kind of speed will always have a chance to play. This is a long-term, upside play for Vegas. Hallum committed to the University of Michigan just last month.