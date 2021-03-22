Bischoff was added to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
Bischoff was promoted as an extra body Sunday. He'll likely be back with AHL Henderson in the near future.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Sent to AHL Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Added to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Off to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Dropped to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Set for NHL debut•