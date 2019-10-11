Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Called up to NHL
Bischoff was recalled from AHL Chicago on Friday.
Vegas suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Coyotes on Thursday, and it looks like the young club is trying to find the right balance with Nate Schmidt (lower body) out of commission. Bischoff is a bit physical with the potential to produce offense in spurts; his resume includes 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) over 139 games with the University of Minnesota.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Relegated to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Inks three-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Receives QO from Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Sent back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Promoted to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Heads back to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.