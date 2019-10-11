Bischoff was recalled from AHL Chicago on Friday.

Vegas suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Coyotes on Thursday, and it looks like the young club is trying to find the right balance with Nate Schmidt (lower body) out of commission. Bischoff is a bit physical with the potential to produce offense in spurts; his resume includes 68 points (17 goals, 51 assists) over 139 games with the University of Minnesota.