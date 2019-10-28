Bischoff was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.

Bischoff will link up with the Wolves for games Tuesday and Wednesday and could still be an option for the Knights for Thursday's matchup with Montreal. The blueliner recorded six shots, four PIM and eight hits while averaging 15:36 of ice time in four appearances. Even if he is recalled from the minors, the Minnesota native could still land in the press box as a healthy scratch.