Bischoff was loaned to AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Bischoff failed to draw into the lineup for his NHL debut while Deryk Engelland tended to an undisclosed issue, and now Engelland is on the verge of being activated from injured reserve. Still, at least we know the Golden Knights would be inclined to promote Bischoff whenever the team is thinned out on the back line due to injuries.

