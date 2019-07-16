Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Inks three-year deal
Bischoff signed a three-year, $2.15 million contract with Vegas on Tuesday.
Bischoff has yet to break into the NHL after two seasons in the minors, but apparently has shown the organization enough to warrant a multi-year deal. The University of Minnesota product won't provide much offensively, which limits his fantasy value, but could still become a solid, shutdown defender for the Knights.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Receives QO from Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Sent back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Promoted to NHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Heads back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Returned to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Idle on parent club roster•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...