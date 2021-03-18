Bischoff was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Bischoff made four appearances for the Golden Knights last year, but he's spent all of 2020-21 with AHL Henderson up to now. The 26-year-old will likely be defensive depth while on the taxi squad.
