Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Receives QO from Vegas
Bischoff was handed a qualifying offer by the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old never got on the ice for an NHL game in 2018-19 and only found the scoresheet 13 times in 60 games with AHL Chicago, so Bischoff's future is all but decided. Regardless of where he winds up playing, relying on Bischoff for fantasy production is not advisable under any circumstances. At this point, he is a depth defenseman at the NHL level, and those types of players offer little-to-no value in fantasy.
