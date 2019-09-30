Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Relegated to minors
Bischoff was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Monday.
The Golden Knights are preparing their final rosters for the 2019-20 campaign, and Bischoff was a late dismissal from training camp, which suggests that he may be close to making his NHL debut. Originally selected by the Islanders in the seventh round (No. 185 overall) of the 2012 draft, Bischoff remains a quality depth option for the young franchise.
