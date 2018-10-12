Bischoff was shipped to AHL Chicago on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Bischoff did not draw into a game for the Golden Knights before his demotion, still awaiting his NHL debut. The 24-year-old blueliner racked up 23 points -- seven goals and 16 assists -- over 69 games last season and will now rejoin his Wolves teammates.

