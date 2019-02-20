Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Sent back to minors
Bischoff was shipped to AHL Chicago on Wedensday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Bischoff didn't see the ice in this stint with the Golden Knights, but merely gave the team an eighth defensemen. Wednesday's transaction likely occurred to make room for Nick Holden (undisclosed), who is planning a return from injured reserve.
