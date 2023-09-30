Bischoff was assigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday.

Bischoff was one of 12 players reassigned to the AHL as the Golden Knights are down to 26 players in training camp. Others demoted include: Layton Ahac, Tyler Benson, Jakub Brabenec, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier, Adam Cracknell, Jakub Demek, Mason Morelli, Jiri Patera, Christoffer Sedoff and Jesper Vikman.