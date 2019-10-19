Golden Knights' Jake Bischoff: Set for NHL debut
Bischoff will make his NHL debut Saturday in Pittsburgh, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old Bischoff was originally a seventh-round selection of the Islanders back in 2012. The University of Minnesota product was a strong offensive contributor at the NCAA level, but he scored only 11 points in 60 games with AHL Chicago last season.
