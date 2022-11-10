Leschyshyn has played in just two games this season.

Leschyshyn has had a tough time breaking into the Golden Knights' lineup, as William Carrier, Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar have functioned as a very effective fourth line. In two games, Leschyshyn has two shots on goal, two PIM and seven hits. He'll likely have to wait for an injury to occur before he'll have a chance to draw in, as the Golden Knights' 12-2-0 record has encouraged head coach Bruce Cassidy to keep things status quo with his lineup.