Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Reaches three-year, entry-level pact with Vegas
Leschyshyn earned a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Friday.
Vegas took Leschyshyn in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Known for his rigid work ethic, the 19-year-old could be ready to take the next step in his development now that he has this ELC in hand. He spent the past two years honing his craft with the Regina Pats of the WHL, dialing in back-to-back 40-point seasons.
