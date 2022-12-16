Leschyshyn has yet to record a point this season.

He played in his 10th straight game Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks, but Leschyshyn hasn't had any success on offense. For the season, the 23-year-old has 15 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating in 13 appearances. He'll likely stay in the lineup until the Golden Knights get some injured forwards back.