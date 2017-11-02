Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Struggling for WHL Regina
Leschyshyn scored twice to help lead WHL Regina to a 4-1 win over Kootenay on Wednesday.
With just four goals in his first 13 games, it has been a rough start to the season for Leschyshyn. Not blessed with an abundance of physical gifts, Leschyshyn gets by due to his smarts and compete level. He stands a decent chance of developing into a useful NHL player, but it will almost certainly be in a depth role. Dynasty league owners should be able to do better.
