Ihs Wozniak was the 55th overall pick by Vegas in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Ihs Wozniak has been on the prospect map for a while now, representing his native Sweden in numerous international tournaments. On the club side, he spent most of this past season with Lulea's junior team and dominated to the tune of 23 goals and 57 points in 40 games. He was less impressive (1 goal, 2 points) in 13 appearances with the big club in the SHL. Ihs Wozniak has excellent size at 6-foot-2 and essentially average skills across the board after that. His game lacks a dynamic element, however, and there are consistency issues to work through here. The hope for Vegas is that Ihs Wozniak can eventually develop into a versatile, do-it-all bottom-six option at some point down the road.