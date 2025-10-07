Golden Knights' Jakub Demek: On non-roster list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demek (undisclosed) was put on the non-roster injured list, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.
Demek, a fourth-round selection by the Golden Knights in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will report to AHL Henderson once he moves past his injury. The 22-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut.
