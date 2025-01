Demek (undisclosed) was activated from the injured non-roster list and assigned to ECHL Tahoe on Friday.

Demek earned an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over Rapid City. The 21-year-old forward had seven goals and 16 points in 55 AHL regular-season appearances with Henderson in 2023-24. He hasn't seen any NHL action yet and will probably spend the remainder of 2024-25 in the minors.