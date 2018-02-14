Golden Knights' James Neal: Adds assist in victory
Neal picked up his 14th assist on the year during Tuesday's 5-2 rout of the Blackhawks.
Neal has seen his production slow down a bit as of late, with just four points in the last nine games. Still, the All-Star winger has plenty of time to cross the 30-goal mark for the third time in his career. Vegas will play the next five games at home, where Neal will look to build some momentum.
